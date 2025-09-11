BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
Pakistan

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2025 10:34am

At least 19 Indian sponsored khawarij were killed by security forces in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Guluno, Mohmand District, during which the troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after an intense exchange, 14 Indian sponsored khawarij were killed, the press release said.

“Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and in ensuing fire exchange, four more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces,” the ISPR said.

Moreover, in the third encounter in Bannu District, one more Khwarij was neutralized by the security forces.

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

Extremism, terrorism, sectarianism, hate speech: Body formed to build Pakistan’s national narrative

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other khawariji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.”

Khyber pakhtunkhwa ISPR terrorists attack counterterrorism

Comments

Comments

