Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval to declare a dual emergency – on climate and agriculture – in response to record-breaking monsoon rains and floods that continue to wreak havoc across large swathes of the country.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the unprecedented weather events had submerged millions of acres of farmland and displaced thousands, prompting the urgent declaration.

“The scale of agricultural and economic losses is grave,” he said. “Entire districts in Punjab are underwater, and the floodwaters are now making their way into Sindh.”

He said authorities have been directed to accelerate damage assessments in the affected areas, adding that a high-level meeting with all four provincial chief ministers and key officials would be convened shortly to draw up a national roadmap to combat climate change and prevent further devastation.

“The floods have devastated key crops – rice, maize, sugarcane, and cotton – with thousands of acres still under water. Climate change is a formidable challenge Pakistan cannot face alone. A clear roadmap is urgently needed,” he added.

While acknowledging that climate change cannot be reversed overnight, the prime minister stressed the need for “long-term structural resilience” and reiterated hope that flood impacts in Sindh could still be contained.

He also announced the formation of a federal response committee led by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

According to official figures, the floods have claimed nearly 1,000 lives and left thousands injured, with the agricultural sector bearing the brunt of the destruction.

In a major energy relief measure, the cabinet approved a proposal allowing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) to issue re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections to applicants currently awaiting domestic gas hookups.

Sharif noted that RLNG would be approximately 30 per cent cheaper for consumers compared to LPG, offering much-needed relief amid rising fuel costs.

In a separate development, the cabinet ratified a tripartite framework agreement for a joint feasibility study between Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan– a key step towards expanding regional trade and connectivity.

Describing the project as “vital for the region’s economic future,” Sharif reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to seeing it through.

The cabinet also endorsed recent decisions by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other intergovernmental bodies tasked with trade and legislative matters.

Briefing the cabinet on his recent visit to China, the prime minister called it “highly productive,” noting that new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and joint ventures worth $8.5 billion had been signed.

He credited cabinet members, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other officials for their efforts.

Sharif underscored the need for swift and sustained follow-ups on the agreed projects, warning that he would not tolerate “status quo, complacency, or inordinate delays” – chronic issues, he noted, that had hindered Pakistan’s progress for over seven decades.

He confirmed that Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal will travel to Beijing on September 26 to officially launch the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), which will focus on agriculture, mining, business-to-business investments, and special economic zones.

“Under CPEC Phase II, emphasis will be placed on the agriculture sector, with China contributing 85 per cent of the investment and Pakistan covering the remaining 15 per cent,” he said.

He added that the contours of CPEC Phase II– including focus areas such as agriculture, business-to-business (B2B) investment, special economic zones, and financial models for the Karakoram Highway– would be formally announced later this month.

Sharif also highlighted a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with a US-based mining exploration firm and the military-run Frontier Works Organization (FWO), aimed at attracting foreign investment into Pakistan’s underdeveloped mining and minerals sector.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening relations with Washington, while simultaneously injecting “new impetus” into its strategic partnership with Beijing.

“We are committed to a forward-looking partnership with the United States while injecting fresh momentum into our all-weather friendship with China.”

The prime minister issued a sharp rebuke to critics of the country’s armed forces, calling recent “propaganda” a national security concern.

He lauded the military’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and urged all political actors to “draw a red line” against such rhetoric.

On international affairs, Sharif condemned the Israeli bombing in Doha on September 9, which resulted in significant casualties and property loss. He expressed solidarity with the Amir of Qatar and the Qatari people, calling the attack a violation of humanitarian norms.

