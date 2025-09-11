BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

PM asks NDMA to assist Sindh govt

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of severe flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, directing NDMA to assist provincial efforts in relief and rescue operations.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate closely with the Sindh government and the Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to ensure timely and effective response to the situation.

The prime minister praised the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Karachi, particularly lauding the efforts of Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army, and paramilitary Rangers.

Expressing sorrow over the reported drowning of citizens in the Gadap River, Sharif directed relevant agencies to intensify search operations to locate those missing due to the floods.

He also called for a public awareness campaign to be further strengthened to alert citizens about the dangers of flash floods and to help prevent further casualties.

Sharif ordered immediate steps for the restoration of damaged communication infrastructure and stressed that both the federal and Sindh governments were fully mobilized to tackle the crisis.

“Assistance and rehabilitation of families affected by the flooding in Karachi must be prioritized,” he added.

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered urban flooding in Karachi and inundated low-lying areas across Sindh, prompting emergency responses from civil and military agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA Sindh Government PM Shehbaz Sharif flooding in Karachi floods in Sindh flood rescue and relief operations SDMA

Comments

200 characters

PM asks NDMA to assist Sindh govt

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories