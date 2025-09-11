PM asks NDMA to assist Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took notice of severe flooding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, directing NDMA to assist provincial efforts in relief and rescue operations.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to coordinate closely with the Sindh government and the Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to ensure timely and effective response to the situation.

The prime minister praised the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Karachi, particularly lauding the efforts of Rescue 1122, the Pakistan Army, and paramilitary Rangers.

Expressing sorrow over the reported drowning of citizens in the Gadap River, Sharif directed relevant agencies to intensify search operations to locate those missing due to the floods.

He also called for a public awareness campaign to be further strengthened to alert citizens about the dangers of flash floods and to help prevent further casualties.

Sharif ordered immediate steps for the restoration of damaged communication infrastructure and stressed that both the federal and Sindh governments were fully mobilized to tackle the crisis.

“Assistance and rehabilitation of families affected by the flooding in Karachi must be prioritized,” he added.

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered urban flooding in Karachi and inundated low-lying areas across Sindh, prompting emergency responses from civil and military agencies.

