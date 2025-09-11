Six killed: Karachi reels under monsoon deluge

KARACHI: A red alert was aired for residents as floodwaters rampaged across Karachi after torrential rains in the Kirthar range, breaching the Malir River’s banks and washing away parts of the newly-built Shahrae Bhutto. The deadly surge left six people dead and crippled the city’s local and upcountry transport network, officials said on Wednesday.

While Karachi reeled under the deluge, the National Disaster Management Authority warned that the Indus River is set to reach very high flood levels at Guddu Barrage on Thursday. Sukkur is also expected to face a high flood within the next 24 hours, threatening rural settlements and farmland across Sindh.

A surge of nearly 22 feet struck Musa Goth after water was released from Hub Dam, prompting a complete shutdown of the highway and cutting Karachi off from its northern routes.

Besides, disrupting railways operations, the floodwaters forced the closure of traffic between the New Road Super Highway and National Highway (M-9 and N-5), leaving vehicles stranded for hours.

Authorities declared multiple neighbourhoods under red alert. Bin Qasim, Scheme 33, Saadi Town, and North Karachi were all marked at risk, while Korangi, Riaz Goth, Shah Latif Town, and villages along the Malir River faced the threat of overflow. Qasba Town, Township, and the busy Shahrah-e-Faisal stretch from Avari Hotel to Karsaz were also placed on the warning list.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that Surjani Town endured the heaviest rainfall, with 129.6 mm recorded in a single day and 143.8 mm over three days — submerging wide swathes of the locality and forcing many families to evacuate. Gulshan-e-Maymar followed with 93.1 mm in 24 hours and 109.8 mm overall, leaving its streets under water.

North Karachi received 72.2 mm, while Korangi and Gulshan-e-Hadeed both saw 70 mm and Keamari 60 mm, causing major disruption but slightly less flooding. By contrast, the Met Complex on University Road logged 44.4 mm and Jinnah Terminal just 29.8 mm, making them the least affected stations.

The Malir River overflowed at Hassan Noman Colony, while a breach near Gadap Thaddo Dam worsened flooding along the Super Highway. Water entered homes and residential societies despite earlier alerts. Mosques made announcements urging families to evacuate, while official relief efforts struggled to reach stranded residents.

Schools were ordered to close, but the announcement came late, leaving parents and children to wade through flooded streets earlier in the morning. Markets in Saddar and the old city were forced to shut down, while power outages spread across several neighbourhoods. Families in Surjani Town were shifted to safer ground, while Saadi Town remained underwater.

Railway operations were paralyzed after the track at Qaidabad went under water, halting all upcountry departures. Pakistan Railways cancelled Bolan Mail, Karachi Express, Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, and Shah Hussain Express.

The Lahore-bound Karachi Express was cancelled outright, while Shah Hussain Express will remain suspended from September 11 to 15. Other services left hours late, including the Allama Iqbal Express, Pak Business Express, Millat Express, and Tezgam Express, railways officials said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Sadia Javed dismissed reports that Shahrae Bhutto had collapsed. She said the road was safe and undamaged, adding that she personally drove on the road to inspect it. Sadia later shared her views on social media, calling the link open and fit for travel.

The twin emergency — Karachi’s urban flood and the looming Indus surge in rural Sindh — has left the province bracing for more hardship. With fragile infrastructure and weak preparedness once again laid bare, residents fear the days ahead will bring even greater disruption.

