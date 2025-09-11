BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric has dropped its USD 1.77 billion plan to buy a 66.4 percent stake in K-Electric, citing unmet conditions, regulatory delays and changes in the utility’s business environment, the company said in a notice to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company had intended to purchase 18.3 billion shares of K-Electric from KES Power Ltd, with an additional performance-based bonus of up to USD 27 million tied to the utility’s operating results.

KE highlights future outlook

Shanghai Electric said the deal could not proceed because preconditions were not met, including certain government and regulatory approvals in Pakistan. It also pointed to the 2018 multi-year tariff introduced by Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), which reduced profitability and lowered K-Electric’s valuation. A revised assessment submitted by Shanghai Electric was not accepted by the seller.

After repeated delays and extensions, the board of Shanghai Electric voted on September 9, 2025, to terminate the transaction.

The company stated that the withdrawal will not have a material impact on its financial or operational performance. “The company has decided to terminate this major asset acquisition project in order to protect the overall interests of the company and its shareholders,” the notice said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE nepra power tariffs Shanghai stock exchange K-Electric Shanghai Electric KES Power Limited PSX notices

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories