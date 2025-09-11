GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a downward revision in the profit rate on deposits held in the General Provident Fund (GPF) and the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) for the financial year 2024-25.

According to a resolution issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new rate of profit has been set at 12.46 percent per annum, effective from July 1, 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous rate of 13.97 percent, which was applicable during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The revised rate applies to (i) General Provident Fund (GPF), (ii)Contributory Provident Fund (CPF)

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Instructions regarding the profit rates for Provident Funds managed by the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence will be issued separately by the respective ministries.

The resolution has been ordered for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan, formalizing the change for all concerned departments and subscribers.

