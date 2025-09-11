Maj-Gen Abu Bakar made additional secretary of DPD

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Major General Abu Bakar Shahbaz as Additional Secretary (BS-21) Defence Production Division, on deputation for three years, replacing Major General Aamir Raza.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the posting will take effect from the date he assumes charge and will remain in force until further orders. Major General Abu Bakar Shahbaz will oversee key defence production initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s indigenous defence capabilities.

