Sep 11, 2025
Print 2025-09-11

Zardari for developing robust science, technology ecosystem

Naveed Butt Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has underscored the need to develop a robust science and technology ecosystem in Pakistan to strengthen governance, policymaking, industry, infrastructure, finance, investment, and collaborative networks.

Underscoring the importance of technology in governance, President Zardari called for adopting new and emerging technologies to improve transparency, efficiency, and service delivery in public institutions.

The President expressed these views during a meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the President emphasised the importance of building a comprehensive ecosystem for the promotion of science and technology awareness in Pakistan. He said such an ecosystem must encompass education, culture, and industry to fully harness the benefits of modern scientific advancement.

The President highlighted the need to regularly update curricula at schools, colleges, and universities to include the latest knowledge on modern sciences, critical thinking, and emerging technologies. He stressed that fostering a culture of innovation and inquiry among students is essential for preparing the next generation to meet future challenges.

