Highly anticipated Cohort 4: NIC Islamabad sets stage for launch

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Centre (NIC) Islamabad on Wednesday showcased the transformative power of its startup ecosystem and set the stage for the launch of its highly anticipated Cohort 4.

The Center on Wednesday hosted an Exclusive Media Day, bringing together leading journalists and media professionals for an immersive experience inside Pakistan’s premier startup incubation hub.

The event offered the media a first-hand opportunity to witness NIC Islamabad’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, interact with start-up founders, and explore how groundbreaking innovations in Deep AI, HealthTech, AgriTech, and Women-led technology are shaping Pakistan’s future.

Sayyed Ahmad Masud, Project Director at NIC Islamabad, shared insights into the centre’s journey, its role in transforming ideas into impact, and its mission to build Pakistan’s innovation economy. Following the address, media representatives engaged in an open discussion and Q&A session, diving deep into NIC’s incubation process, the challenges and achievements of its biggest startups, and the broader vision driving the ecosystem.

Participants toured NIC Islamabad’s cutting-edge facilities, including its co-working spaces, innovation labs, and collaborative hubs, gaining a close-up view of the resources enabling entrepreneurs to scale their ideas into market-ready ventures. Startup founders showcased their journeys and impact, sharing stories of resilience, disruption, and the transformative role NIC Islamabad has played in accelerating their growth.

“At NIC Islamabad, we are committed to turning ideas into impact, and this Media Day demonstrated how our startups are not just building businesses, but building Pakistan’s future,” said Sayyed Ahmad Masud. “As we move toward launching our Cohort 4 of innovators, this event reflected our ongoing mission to strengthen the bridge between innovation and the narratives that amplify it.”

Media representatives expressed admiration for the energy and innovation they witnessed. “It’s remarkable to see how much talent is thriving at NIC Islamabad. The startups here are tackling real-world challenges with solutions that could transform industries, and being able to see that up close has been eye-opening,” said one senior journalist attending the event.

The gathering highlighted NIC Islamabad’s role as a catalyst for innovation, fostering collaboration across multiple industries and empowering entrepreneurs to redefine Pakistan’s place in the global innovation landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

