BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

Custody suspects: LHC warns policemen found involved in facilitating interviews

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday warned that policemen found involved in facilitating media interviews of under custody suspects would face disciplinary proceedings and ordered action against such officials.

The court also observed that traffic wardens could issue fine tickets under the law, but recording videos would invite strict action.

The court passed this order in a petition of a bar member Vishal Ahmed Shakir who approached the court against the release of videos of the suspects in police custody.

Additional IG Investigation assured the court that no interviews of suspects in custody would be arranged in the future.

On a court query, additional IG stated that in his view, publicizing suspects in custody was inappropriate.

The court further asked about the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.

The police official said the field duty officers had already been instructed not to interact with the media.

The others officials also assured the court of strict implementation of the order and action against the delinquent officials.

During the proceedings, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Cybercrime Director and DG Excise Department were also present in the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC

Comments

200 characters

Custody suspects: LHC warns policemen found involved in facilitating interviews

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories