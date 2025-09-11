Custody suspects: LHC warns policemen found involved in facilitating interviews

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday warned that policemen found involved in facilitating media interviews of under custody suspects would face disciplinary proceedings and ordered action against such officials.

The court also observed that traffic wardens could issue fine tickets under the law, but recording videos would invite strict action.

The court passed this order in a petition of a bar member Vishal Ahmed Shakir who approached the court against the release of videos of the suspects in police custody.

Additional IG Investigation assured the court that no interviews of suspects in custody would be arranged in the future.

On a court query, additional IG stated that in his view, publicizing suspects in custody was inappropriate.

The court further asked about the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.

The police official said the field duty officers had already been instructed not to interact with the media.

The others officials also assured the court of strict implementation of the order and action against the delinquent officials.

During the proceedings, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Cybercrime Director and DG Excise Department were also present in the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025