Israeli strikes on Qatar: Emergency meeting of UNSC requested

ISLAMABAD: In view of the unprovoked illegal Israeli aggression against Qatar, Pakistan, along with Algeria and Somalia, has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), to discuss the situation and seize itself of this grave matter, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday.

Pakistan expresses its complete solidarity and firm support with the Government and brotherly people of Qatar.

A Foreign Office statement said that Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the Israeli aggression against the brotherly country of Qatar. This highly provocative and reckless action constitutes a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty as well as international law, the UN Charter, and the established norms governing interstate relations.

This reckless action by Israel is yet another manifestation of its continued disregard for international peace and security, and its policy of destabilising the region. Pakistan has consistently maintained that such impunity must not be tolerated by the international community.

Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people and the leadership of Qatar in defence of their national sovereignty and security, said the Foreign Office (FO) in the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025