Dar phones Azerbaijan FM

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , on Wednesday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two leaders discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest and followed up on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China. They also reviewed recent regional and international developments and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepening the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

