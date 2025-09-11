PARTLY FACETIOUS: Why does she always wear heavy makeup?

“What happens if a policeman goes rogue?”

“You…promote him!”

“You need to expand your horizon, my friend.”

“There have been many in positions of power who went rogue – be it because they were corrupt or violated laws or…”

“Hey when I said you need to expand your horizons I meant think global, not just local.”

“Ahhhhhh! Can I say something?”

“No, you clearly have the foot in the mouth disease – so I would shut up if I were you.”

“If I don’t say what I want to say I am likely to develop a severe case of dyspepsia, and between the foot in the mouth and dyspepsia I would prefer to get the former.”

“Dear Lord, give me patience.”

“The chief minister of Punjab’s coiffeur who doubles as her make-up artist(s) needs to be fired.”

“Hey whatever for?”

“She seems to know only how to do festive make-up and that is not quite what is appropriate while taking a little boat down a swollen river…”

“Shut up, anyway, when I asked what happens if a policeman goes rogue I was referring to the US as the policeman of the world.”

“The US has promised Qatar that it was a one-off attack by Israel…”

“Just curious: Israel is attacking how many countries – six or is it seven?”

“There is Gaza, and the West Bank, Lebanon and Yemen and Syria and now Qatar.”

“Iran?”

“Iran is different – the countries I mentioned do not have any air power to retaliate, so Israel can bomb them till kingdom come.”

“True, so in response to your query, all I can say is that multipolarity as a concept is still evolving and there is no one to checkmate Israeli attacks.”

“One observation: if the evolution takes too long, how many of these extremely oil and gas rich countries won’t become a target…”

“Don’t go there, not yet anyway.”

