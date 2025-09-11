FBR to issue new CGO for disposal of seized cars

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a new Customs General Order (CGO) for disposal of tampered and confiscated vehicles.

A tax expert informed that mostly confiscated vehicles are used by senior customs officials and courts decisions are not implemented to hand over the confiscated vehicles to the right owners, who won cases in appeals, customs tribunals and courts.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a committee meeting Wednesday to review existing laws and policies regarding tampered and confiscated vehicles.

A sub-committee was tasked with devising a comprehensive mechanism for their disposal. After detailed deliberations, the sub-committee unanimously finalized a Customs General Order (CGO), which was subsequently approved by the DPM.

The DPM/FM stressed the importance of this decision to streamline the disposal process of confiscated and tampered vehicles and to ensure greater transparency, enhance efficiency, and ensure optimal revenue generation from auction of confiscated vehicles.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Law and Justice, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Chairman FBR, and representatives of the Attorney General’s Office as well as the Ministry of Law and Justice.

In the past, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to approach the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for the disposal of confiscated vehicles with tempered chassis numbers to the registered philanthropic organizations for carrying out philanthropic activities.

The FTO’s special report had stated that customs authorities were not disposing these goods and vehicles having tampered and non tampered chassis numbers as required under the law.

