Trade, investment, defence sectors: Pakistan, Turkiye pledge to boost ties: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have pledged to further deepen longstanding fraternal relationship across trade, investment, defence, and strategic sectors, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Güler visited Pakistan on 8-10 September 2025 to lead the Turkish delegation for the 16th Session of the Pakistan-Türkiye Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), the FO statement added.

It is worth mentioning that during President Tayyep Erodogan’s visit to Pakistan, both nations had committed to boosting bilateral trade volume to $5billion from the current $1.4 billion.

According to the FO statement, Minister Güler called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and held crucial and significant meetings with Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his 3-day visit.

During the call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the two sides shared their commitment to further deepen the bilateral cooperation between the brotherly countries in all areas of mutual interest. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, joint research and development, IT, agriculture, energy, education, and cultural exchanges.

During the meetings of Minister Güler with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic and defence cooperation.

The 16th JMC was also co-chaired by Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Minister Güler. The meeting provided an opportunity to follow-up on agenda of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). Key outcomes of the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, connectivity and transport, energy, education, mining, agriculture, media, and tourism.

The visit provided an opportunity to take stock of the wide range of bilateral collaboration between the two countries. Both sides remain committed to transforming their fraternal ties into a multifaceted partnership.

During President Erdogan’s visit, Pakistan and Turkiye agreed to establish special economic zones (SEZs) in Karachi and to promote technology transfer and develop infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

