PTI does not promote or incite violence: Gohar

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have engaged in dialogue with the Afghan government, but he has been unable to do so due to his passport being blocked for the past two years.

Speaking to reporters outside the Adiala Jail before the hearing of the Toashakhana II case, Gohar made the remarks when asked about PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s reported directive to Gandapur to visit Afghanistan and hold discussions on mutual concerns, particularly related to law and order and regional stability.

Gohar highlighted the devastating impact of recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, revealing that 240 people have lost their lives, 14 remain missing, and 1,470 shops, along with 870 houses, have been destroyed. “I personally visited Hafizabad and Wazirabad in Punjab. The public has shown incredible resilience and spirit. The government should also show such kinds of dedication,” he added.

He urged both the federal and provincial governments, particularly in Punjab, to extend full support to the victims. “People urgently need donations, food rations, and medical camps. The government must also consider waiving loans and providing agricultural loan to those affected,” he said.

Gohar also said PTI workers directly, asking them to remain calm during this difficult time. “We are going through a tough time. Let us not lose patience”, he said.

He hugged a journalist who was allegedly attacked by a PTI worker during a recent media talk of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan. He condemned the incident involving members of the press, expressing deep regret and stating that no question, no matter how difficult or pointed, justifies violence. Gohar said that the PTI does not promote or incite violence and that the unfortunate incident was neither planned nor politically motivated. He assured that the party is conducting its own investigation and reaffirmed PTI’s long-standing support for press freedom, recalling their opposition to the PECA law and consistent support for journalists facing abduction or harassment.

Earlier, the special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana II case against jailed PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi after defence counsel completed cross-examination of the former Prime Minister Khan’s personal secretary, Syed Inam Shah.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at a makeshift court at Adiala Jail completed recording the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Khan and Bushra Bibi were produced before the court by jail authorities. Among those in attendance were Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, Dr. Uzma Khan, Noreen Khanam Niazi, Senator Ali Zafar, and several members of Bushra Bibi’s family.

Legal representation for the defence included Salman Safdar, Qausain Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabrez, while Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed appeared as special prosecutors. The court adjourned further proceedings until September 12.

