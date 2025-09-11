BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
Hub Dam water level surges to 335 feet

INP Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:41am

HUB: The water level of Hub Dam has surged to 335 feet after monsoon rains in the catchments area of the reservoir in Sindh and Balochistan.

Following the heavy rains, the water level at Hub reservoir has reached to 335 feet, four feet below the maximum capacity of 339 feet.

The rainfall in the catchments area of the dam including Kirthar range and hilly areas of Balochistan feed the water to the reservoir.

The water reservoir has 6,46,000-acre feet capacity, which could feed the parts of Karachi and Hub and Lasbella for three years.

Hub Dam supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas of Balochistan.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in Karachi’s District West, which receives water from Hub reservoir.

