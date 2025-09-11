BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
Fahd, Saudi envoy discuss digital media, media trends

Published September 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, met with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, earlier Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on key areas of mutual interest, including Vision 2030, digital media, and media trends.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to further strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate on advancing digital strategy and innovation.

