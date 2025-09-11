TMA hails GPP initiative for sustainable exports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s export sector has taken a major leap towards sustainability with the Green Pakistan Project (GPP), which is being hailed as a milestone for transparency, compliance, and international standards.

Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) Chairman Ather Bari on Wednesday praised the initiative, saying it had set a new direction for industries. “The Green Pakistan Project has set a new standard for our industries by incorporating sustainability into business practices,” he said. “When world markets are calling for environmental responsibility, this project keeps our exporters competitive, compliant, and ready for the future.”

For the first time in Pakistan’s trade history, three leading associations—Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Towel Manufacturers’ Association of Pakistan (TMA), and Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PSGMEA)—have developed in-house Certified Sustainability Reporting Practitioners.

These practitioners were directly trained by the German Importers Association, which serves more than 300 European buyers. The training complies with the EU Green Deal, EU CSDDD, and ESG reporting frameworks, marking a significant step towards aligning Pakistan’s exports with global sustainability standards.

With technical assistance from German Importers and Fruit of Sustainability (SMC-Private) Limited, these certified groups are now guiding 54 factories in preparing sustainability reports. This marks an unprecedented move towards ethical production, aimed at building confidence among international buyers.

Ather Bari extended his gratitude to Dr Michael Arretz, Project Director, and Sarim Mehmood, the local partner, for their leadership and vision. “This achievement is a testament to the joint dedication of our associations and partners,” he said. “Through the adoption of sustainability, we are not only protecting our industries but also building a greener, more equitable future for future generations.”

The Green Pakistan Project, backed by collaboration between local industry groups and international partners, is being seen as a new benchmark for Pakistan’s trade and export practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025