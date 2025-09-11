BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

TMA hails GPP initiative for sustainable exports

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s export sector has taken a major leap towards sustainability with the Green Pakistan Project (GPP), which is being hailed as a milestone for transparency, compliance, and international standards.

Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) Chairman Ather Bari on Wednesday praised the initiative, saying it had set a new direction for industries. “The Green Pakistan Project has set a new standard for our industries by incorporating sustainability into business practices,” he said. “When world markets are calling for environmental responsibility, this project keeps our exporters competitive, compliant, and ready for the future.”

For the first time in Pakistan’s trade history, three leading associations—Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA), Towel Manufacturers’ Association of Pakistan (TMA), and Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PSGMEA)—have developed in-house Certified Sustainability Reporting Practitioners.

These practitioners were directly trained by the German Importers Association, which serves more than 300 European buyers. The training complies with the EU Green Deal, EU CSDDD, and ESG reporting frameworks, marking a significant step towards aligning Pakistan’s exports with global sustainability standards.

With technical assistance from German Importers and Fruit of Sustainability (SMC-Private) Limited, these certified groups are now guiding 54 factories in preparing sustainability reports. This marks an unprecedented move towards ethical production, aimed at building confidence among international buyers.

Ather Bari extended his gratitude to Dr Michael Arretz, Project Director, and Sarim Mehmood, the local partner, for their leadership and vision. “This achievement is a testament to the joint dedication of our associations and partners,” he said. “Through the adoption of sustainability, we are not only protecting our industries but also building a greener, more equitable future for future generations.”

The Green Pakistan Project, backed by collaboration between local industry groups and international partners, is being seen as a new benchmark for Pakistan’s trade and export practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Exports Export Sector TMA Green Pakistan Project

Comments

200 characters

TMA hails GPP initiative for sustainable exports

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories