Karachi rains: Saylani provides meals, free repair of motorcycles

Press Release Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, has said that in the wake of the devastating rains in Karachi, Saylani has begun distributing three meals a day to affected and displaced citizens. Assistance is also being extended to distressed commuters on the streets, including free repairs of broken-down motorcycles.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that more than 4.5 million Pakistanis across the country have been directly affected by torrential rains and floods. Following Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of Punjab, South Punjab, and now Sindh including Karachi urgently require relief. To personally oversee Saylani’s relief operations in Punjab and South Punjab, he will depart on a five-day visit on Thursday.

He said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, Saylani has the honour of serving 250,000 people with food daily and extending assistance to over 400,000 others in their day-to-day needs. During national emergencies, Saylani has prepared and distributed food for as many as 500,000 people daily.

Maulana Bashir Farooq added that a large number of Pakistanis from within the country and abroad are stepping forward to support the flood victims. Saylani volunteers are working tirelessly, risking their lives and braving extreme weather conditions, to ensure relief reaches those in needs.

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saylani has now launched relief operations in Bahawalpur, Multan, and South Punjab, which will be personally supervised by him starting Thursday. He reaffirmed that in this moment of grief, Saylani stands firmly with the government, the Pakistan Army, and the people of Pakistan.

