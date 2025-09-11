BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.3%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
DGKC 241.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (0.74%)
FCCL 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
GCIL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.01%)
HUBC 197.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.75%)
MLCF 107.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 177.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 196.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.42%)
PREMA 41.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
SNGP 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.74%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.04%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,240 Increased By 66 (0.41%)
BR30 50,260 Increased By 331.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 157,778 Increased By 757.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,252 Increased By 171.2 (0.36%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

Karachi rains: Large-scale relief, rescue operation in progress: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:58am

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in the emergency situation caused by the recent rains in Karachi, large-scale rescue and relief operations are being carried out in coordination with various institutions. These operations involve the Sindh government, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, PDMA, Sindh Police, and other agencies.

He added that citizens were kept safe through the timely strategy of the Sindh government and the cooperation of all institutions.

In a statement, he said that heavy rains led to water logging in low-lying areas, causing difficulties for residents. The district administration immediately deployed 16 teams for operations, while the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, and police launched joint relief activities.

He noted that last night, water from Lath Dam reached the M-9 Motorway, trapping several vehicles. AC East, FWO, and peoples from locality quickly moved 17 vehicles to safety, while Rescue 1122 evacuated more people. In total, 172 people and 23 vehicles were rescued.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 50 to 55 houses in Muhammadi Colony (Machhar Colony) were submerged after the Lyari River overflowed. Around 230 to 250 residents were moved to local mosques, madrasas, and homes. Dozens of people were also rescued from Korangi Nala, Saadi Town, Saima Society, Nishtar Basti, Essa Nagri, and Laasi Goth. The Pakistan Navy also took part in the operations, transporting citizens to safe locations.

He said that the affected citizens have been accommodated in local facilities. KMC, the Water Board, PDMA, and Pakistan Army engineers are working to drain the water. A special operation was carried out near Malir Cantt at 3 am to divert water toward Thadho Nallah.

The Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon added that the Sindh Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation. The Chief Secretary visited affected areas around Shahra-e-Faisal, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, and Tower. The traffic police, he said, did commendable work by keeping traffic moving on key roads despite the rain.

He said that last night, 16 teams of Rescue 1122 and PDMA, comprising 380 personnel, remained active. With their help, more than 400 people were evacuated from Sohrab Goth, Laasi Goth, Gadap, Machhar Colony, Saadi Garden, Korangi Nadi, Nishtar Basti, and other areas. These included 14 people from Sohrab Goth, 85 from Laasi Goth, 4 from Gadap, and 200 from Machhar Colony in Keamari. Twelve people (two families) were rescued from Saadi Garden. Two individuals, including a 16-year-old boy and a 60-year-old laborer, were jointly rescued by Rescue 1122 and the Navy from Korangi Nadi. Eight people (four children, three women, and one man) were also evacuated from Nishtar Basti and Essa Nagri.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that no major loss of life has been reported in Karachi so far. One citizen died in an unfortunate accident. He said that the Sindh government is fully mobilized, and efforts are underway both to rehabilitate citizens and to find permanent solutions for the affected areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon Karachi rains Senior Sindh Minister relief and rescue operation

Comments

200 characters

Karachi rains: Large-scale relief, rescue operation in progress: Sharjeel

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories