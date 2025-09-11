BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
CM hails rescue teams, institutions

Published September 11, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated rescue teams and other relevant institutions for draining flood water from Gujrat in record time. She noted that the officers and staff of all institutions participating in the rescue operation worked day and night, they are our heroes.

She said, “Alhamdulillah, the institutions have set a new example of public service by working round-the-clock in last four days.” She expressed her gratitude to Allah Almoghty that life has returned to normal in Gujrat. She vowed that her team would also work with the same spirit in other areas of Punjab.

After her visit to Gujrat on 05 September, Madam Chief Minister deployed WASA machinery and staff from 05 other cities to drain flood water from Gujrat. She said that the worst flood in history of the province is a huge challenge, but with the help of Allah Almighty, we would prevail God Willing.

She added that there would be no compromise on lives, properties, food, treatment and housing of the flood-affected people across the province. She highlighted that rehabilitation process would also move forward rapidly after the rescue.

