Minister distributes scholarship cheques

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, during his visit to Gujranwala Division, distributed education scholarships worth over PKR 10 million among 147 deserving minority students from matriculation, intermediate, graduation, master’s, and professional levels.

Addressing a graceful ceremony, the Minister congratulated the students, parents, and teachers, affirming that the Punjab Government stands firmly with the minority community. He emphasized that education is the only sustainable path to eradicating poverty, and the government is ensuring every possible educational facility for minority youth so they may turn their dreams into reality.

