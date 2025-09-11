BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
Print 2025-09-11

Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab: Over 4,400 villages affected by floods

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:03am

LAHORE: Over 4,400 villages have been affected due to the flood situation in the Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab while the number of people affected by the floods has reached 4.209 million.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has released a detailed report highlighting the extensive damage caused by the recent severe flooding in Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab.

According to Relief Commissioner Punjab, more than 4,400 villages have been affected due to the flood situation in these rivers. The total number of people affected by the floods has reached 4.209 million.

As many as 404 relief camps, 448 medical camps and 421 veterinary camps have been set up in severely flood-affected districts to support the population. About 1.6 million animals have been rescued and moved to safer areas during ongoing rescue and relief operations.

He also confirmed that the recent floods have claimed the lives of 76 citizens.

Moreover, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Multan for inspecting situation in flood-hit areas.

During her visit, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation in Multan and Jalalpur Pirwala.

The CM also inspected the flood-affected areas. She met the Suthra Punjab team, praised their work in flood-hit areas, and urged them to keep serving the public wholeheartedly.

The Chief Minister met with the flood-affected people in Jalapur Pirwala relief camp and heard their problems and directed the administration to resolve their issues. She personally served food to the flood victims.

