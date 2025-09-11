PITB signs two contracts with CATI

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed two landmark contracts with the Pakistan Airport Authority’s Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) in Hyderabad, aimed at modernising operations and accelerating digital adoption in the aviation training sector.

According to the PITB on Wednesday, the agreements include the deployment of a Training and Campus Management System, designed to streamline academic and administrative processes, as well as PayZen, PITB’s advanced digital payment solution. PayZen will digitise fee collection through mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards, while providing real-time dashboards to ensure transparency and efficiency in financial management.

The contracts were signed by PITB Director Development and Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman and Deputy DG Works and Development/Director CATI, Engineer Sumair Saeed. Senior officials, including PITB DG IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi, ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal, Director Shahid Akram Khan, Joint Directors Syed Ijlal Hussain and Mudassar Paracha, along with CATI Additional IT HQ PAA Taha Ahmed Iqbal, JtDS IT Payroll/Admin Arshad Ali, and Director Finance M. Saqib Butt, were also present on the occasion.

As part of the engagement, the PITB team also delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting workflow automation and the application of artificial intelligence in the aviation sector. The PITB will provide extensive training and ongoing support to CATI staff to ensure secure, smooth, and sustainable implementation of these digital solutions.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By automating academic, administrative, and financial systems, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also building the foundation for innovation-driven growth in the aviation sector.”

