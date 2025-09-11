BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.3%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
DGKC 241.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (0.74%)
FCCL 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
GCIL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.01%)
HUBC 197.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.75%)
MLCF 107.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 177.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 196.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.42%)
PREMA 41.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
SNGP 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.74%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.04%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,240 Increased By 66 (0.41%)
BR30 50,260 Increased By 331.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 157,778 Increased By 757.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,252 Increased By 171.2 (0.36%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-11

Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala industries: Punjab Governor invites investors from Iran, Turkey

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:06am

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that investors from Iran and Turkey can consider the possibilities of investing in textile, sports and copper industries in Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

He said this while talking to the newly appointed Consul General of Turkiye, Mehmet Eymen Simsek, and Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar who called on him separately here at Governor House.

The governor expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed Consul General of Turkiye Mehmet Eymen Simsek on assuming new responsibilities.

Both the Consul Generals expressed their heartfelt condolences over the loss of life and property due to the floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan has deep rooted brotherly ties with Iran and Turkiye. He said that there should be exchanges of delegations of the business community between Turkiye and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is currently severely affected by climate change.

He said that due to massive floods in Pakistan, people are going through very difficult situation due to loss of life and property. He further said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Israeli attacks in Doha.

Turkish Consul General, Mehmet Eymen Simsek said that cultural exchanges, such as showcasing Turkish art in Lahore and Pakistani art in Turkiye, will deepen the cultural bond between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.

The Iranian Consul General informed the governor that the Iranian government has declared a public holiday on November 9 on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Iran Punjab Governor investors industries business community Turkiye Sardar Saleem Haider

Comments

200 characters

Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala industries: Punjab Governor invites investors from Iran, Turkey

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories