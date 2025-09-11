Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala industries: Punjab Governor invites investors from Iran, Turkey

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that investors from Iran and Turkey can consider the possibilities of investing in textile, sports and copper industries in Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

He said this while talking to the newly appointed Consul General of Turkiye, Mehmet Eymen Simsek, and Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahedfar who called on him separately here at Governor House.

The governor expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed Consul General of Turkiye Mehmet Eymen Simsek on assuming new responsibilities.

Both the Consul Generals expressed their heartfelt condolences over the loss of life and property due to the floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan has deep rooted brotherly ties with Iran and Turkiye. He said that there should be exchanges of delegations of the business community between Turkiye and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is currently severely affected by climate change.

He said that due to massive floods in Pakistan, people are going through very difficult situation due to loss of life and property. He further said that Pakistan strongly condemns the Israeli attacks in Doha.

Turkish Consul General, Mehmet Eymen Simsek said that cultural exchanges, such as showcasing Turkish art in Lahore and Pakistani art in Turkiye, will deepen the cultural bond between the two countries, paving the way for enhanced cooperation.

The Iranian Consul General informed the governor that the Iranian government has declared a public holiday on November 9 on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

