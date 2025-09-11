BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.3%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
DGKC 241.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (0.74%)
FCCL 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
GCIL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.01%)
HUBC 197.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.75%)
MLCF 107.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 177.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 196.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.42%)
PREMA 41.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
SNGP 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.74%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.04%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,240 Increased By 66 (0.41%)
BR30 50,260 Increased By 331.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 157,778 Increased By 757.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,252 Increased By 171.2 (0.36%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

Farmers’ think-tank welcomes ‘agri-climate emergency’

Zahid Baig Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:07am

LAHORE: Agriculture Republic, a think-tank advocating rights of farmers and climate, has welcomed the prime minister’s announcement of an agriculture and climate emergency, calling it a timely recognition of the threats posed by unprecedented floods to Pakistan’s food security, exports, and rural economy.

However, the prime minister’s declaration must be followed by a multi-stakeholder resilience plan, involving banks, financial institutions, multinational corporations, input suppliers, and farmer organizations, said co-founder of the platform and a progressive farmer, Aamer Hayat Bhandara talking to the Business Recorder on Wednesday.

Bhandara said the prime minister’s decision marked “a defining moment” for the country. He noted that the devastation is not only a humanitarian disaster but a systemic risk to agriculture which remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He quoted a forum’s estimates that Punjab has suffered around 60 percent damage to rice, 35 percent to cotton, and 30 percent to sugarcane.

A capital-markets research report projects overall economic losses near USD1.4 billion, with agricultural damages exceeding Rs 300 billion. Exporters warn that disrupted shipments could cost Pakistan USD278 million in rice, USD 283 million in sugar, and USD 300 million in cotton, creating fresh pressure on the national exchequer. Meanwhile, figures from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) indicate that nearly 19.5 million acres of cultivable land have been affected.

Bhandara praised the efforts of provincial and district administrations, who despite limited resources and minimal training have evacuated families, provided food, and delivered livestock fodder and portable water tanks. “These frontline measures have been life-saving for rural communities,” he observed.

However, he stressed that relief alone cannot address the crisis.

He urged that the prime minister’s declaration must be followed by a multi-stakeholder resilience plan, involving banks, financial institutions, multinational corporations, input suppliers, and farmer organizations.

Such a plan, he said, should include emergency and concessional credit, index-based insurance, timely supply of quality seed and fertilizer, community-level water management, regenerative farming practices, digital advisories, and stronger extension services. He emphasized that coordination must be transparent and accountable, ensuring that smallholders “who feed the nation are not left behind.”

Bhandara further cautioned that with wide variance in early estimates, it is prudent to wait for consolidated, official figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and the Government of Punjab before finalizing relief or policy measures. “Sound policy must rest on verified data. Acting in haste without accuracy risks misallocating scarce resources,” he said.

He welcomed the prime minister’s declaration as “a timely recognition that if the farmer lives, the nation lives,” adding that unity of purpose, measurable commitments, and cross-sectoral investment are now essential to safeguard Pakistan’s agricultural backbone and ensure climate resilience for future generations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change Farmers agriculture sector Floods in Pakistan agri climate emergency

Comments

200 characters

Farmers’ think-tank welcomes ‘agri-climate emergency’

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories