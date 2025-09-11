Rescue operations: briefing held on six southern Punjab cities

LAHORE: On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, more rescue boats and other relief equipment have been provided for carrying out flood rescue operations in six cities of southern Punjab including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Lodhran, where more than 119 boat operators have also been deployed for conducting rescue operations.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that 108 boats, 109 rubber boats and 1130 life jackets had been provided for rescue operation in flood-hit areas of Multan; whereas 57 boats, 53 rubber boats and 683 life jackets had been provided for rescue operations in Muzaffargarh.

The CM was further informed that 47 boats, 44 rubber boats and 519 life jackets had reached Rahim Yar Khan; 38 boats, 40 rubber boats and 519 life jackets had been sent to Bahawalpur; whereas 19 boats, 18 rubber boats, and 546 life jackets had been dispatched to Lodhran for conducting rescue operation in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by the relevant authorities that emergency evacuation has begun due to sudden crack in protective Baloch Wah flood dam in Baharan, a suburb of Jalalpur Pirwala.

On her directions, Commissioner and DC Multan reached there with rescue teams, while teams of Pak Army and Irrigation Department also arrived to fill the crack. Officials of the district administration and other relevant institutions reached the 05 potentially affected villages and made announcements for their evacuation. Rescue teams reached, knocked on their doors and evacuated them successfully to safer places.

Moreover, the CM congratulated rescue teams and other relevant institutions for draining flood water from Gujrat in record time.

She noted that the officers and staff of all institutions participating in the rescue operation worked day and night, they are our heroes. She said, “Alhamdulillah, the institutions have set a new example of public service by working round-the-clock in last four days.” She expressed her gratitude to Allah Almoghty that life has returned to normal in Gujrat. She vowed that her team would also work with the same spirit in other areas of Punjab.

After her visit to Gujrat on 05 September, Madam Chief Minister deployed WASA machinery and staff from 05 other cities to drain flood water from Gujrat. She said that the worst flood in history of the province is a huge challenge, but with the help of Allah Almighty, we would prevail God Willing.

She added that there would be no compromise on lives, properties, food, treatment and housing of the flood-affected people across the province. She highlighted that rehabilitation process would also move forward rapidly after the rescue.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored that they would compensate damages done to crops and properties of people, and would not leave them alone in this hour of difficulty. She stated that a new planning process would also be launched in the province after the rescue.

