This is apropos a series of letters to the Ediror from this writer titled ‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’.

Furthermore, a united SCO could have collectively condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, asserting the bloc’s moral authority and influence on one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises.

Similarly, the fragile India-Pakistan ceasefire could have been strengthened through mediation frameworks discussed within the summit. These measures would not only have stabilized the region but also positioned the SCO as a credible alternative to NATO and other Western-led alliances in shaping global security and economic priorities.

Instead, Modi’s confrontational stance turned the summit into a political battlefield, undermining its relevance and weakening its impact. By framing India’s positions as superior and by openly criticizing both Pakistan and China while indirectly challenging Russia, Modi alienated key partners and prevented the SCO from issuing a strong, unified declaration. At a time when collective strength was essential, India’s approach exposed internal divisions and diminished the bloc’s ability to assert its influence on the global stage.

This failure carries far-reaching consequences. India’s conduct risks eroding its credibility as a serious multilateral player and raises doubts among SCO members about its reliability as a partner. More importantly, the fractured summit outcome allows the United States and its Western allies to continue exploiting divisions within Asia, maintaining dominance over trade, finance, and security frameworks without facing an effective counterbalance.

The inability of the SCO to deliver a cohesive strategy strengthens Washington’s hand and undermines efforts to build a multipolar global order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025