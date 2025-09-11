BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-09-11

‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’

Qamar Bashir Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 06:44am

This is apropos a series of letters to the Ediror from this writer titled ‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’.

Furthermore, a united SCO could have collectively condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, asserting the bloc’s moral authority and influence on one of the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises.

Similarly, the fragile India-Pakistan ceasefire could have been strengthened through mediation frameworks discussed within the summit. These measures would not only have stabilized the region but also positioned the SCO as a credible alternative to NATO and other Western-led alliances in shaping global security and economic priorities.

Instead, Modi’s confrontational stance turned the summit into a political battlefield, undermining its relevance and weakening its impact. By framing India’s positions as superior and by openly criticizing both Pakistan and China while indirectly challenging Russia, Modi alienated key partners and prevented the SCO from issuing a strong, unified declaration. At a time when collective strength was essential, India’s approach exposed internal divisions and diminished the bloc’s ability to assert its influence on the global stage.

This failure carries far-reaching consequences. India’s conduct risks eroding its credibility as a serious multilateral player and raises doubts among SCO members about its reliability as a partner. More importantly, the fractured summit outcome allows the United States and its Western allies to continue exploiting divisions within Asia, maintaining dominance over trade, finance, and security frameworks without facing an effective counterbalance.

The inability of the SCO to deliver a cohesive strategy strengthens Washington’s hand and undermines efforts to build a multipolar global order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Narendra Modi India SCO Pak China ties Indo Pak tensions SCO summit 2025

Comments

200 characters

‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories