Creation of ‘Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group’ proposed

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has proposed the creation of a “Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group” to strengthen diplomatic relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Canada.

The proposal was put forward during a high-level briefing session of the Pakistan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Convener MNA Zahra Wadood Fatemi, was attended by parliamentarians, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Muhammad Saleem, Trade and Investment Counsellor Mr. Altamash Janjua, and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

Barrister Danyal highlighted the strategic importance of institutionalizing parliamentary cooperation through this initiative, terming it a vital bridge between the two nations. He said the proposed group would leverage the potential of the Pakistani diaspora and establish sustainable mechanisms for long-term bilateral engagement.

He also presented a set of comprehensive proposals, including a dedicated facilitation desk for Pakistani scholarship students in Canada, enhanced sports and educational exchange programs, closer coordination with the Ministry of IT to boost collaboration in the technology sector, and joint health initiatives focusing on research and infrastructure development.

Welcoming the proposal, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem said the creation of the friendship group would help address current trade challenges and unlock new avenues for investment and economic cooperation.

Director General (Americas) Ms. Atiya Iqbal and Deputy Secretary (Americas) Mr. Taj Muhammad briefed the participants on existing bilateral mechanisms and assured full support for the initiative.

The session concluded with discussions on developing a comprehensive action plan to enhance inter-parliamentary exchanges, boost trade and investment through targeted initiatives, and explore new opportunities in education, technology, and healthcare.

