BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.3%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
DGKC 241.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (0.74%)
FCCL 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FFL 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
GCIL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.01%)
HUBC 197.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.75%)
MLCF 107.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
NBP 177.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PAEL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 196.89 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.42%)
PREMA 41.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PTC 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
SNGP 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.74%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.04%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,240 Increased By 66 (0.41%)
BR30 50,260 Increased By 331.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 157,778 Increased By 757.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 48,252 Increased By 171.2 (0.36%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

Creation of ‘Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group’ proposed

Nuzhat Nazar Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has proposed the creation of a “Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group” to strengthen diplomatic relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Canada.

The proposal was put forward during a high-level briefing session of the Pakistan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held at Parliament House on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Convener MNA Zahra Wadood Fatemi, was attended by parliamentarians, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Muhammad Saleem, Trade and Investment Counsellor Mr. Altamash Janjua, and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

Barrister Danyal highlighted the strategic importance of institutionalizing parliamentary cooperation through this initiative, terming it a vital bridge between the two nations. He said the proposed group would leverage the potential of the Pakistani diaspora and establish sustainable mechanisms for long-term bilateral engagement.

He also presented a set of comprehensive proposals, including a dedicated facilitation desk for Pakistani scholarship students in Canada, enhanced sports and educational exchange programs, closer coordination with the Ministry of IT to boost collaboration in the technology sector, and joint health initiatives focusing on research and infrastructure development.

Welcoming the proposal, High Commissioner Muhammad Saleem said the creation of the friendship group would help address current trade challenges and unlock new avenues for investment and economic cooperation.

Director General (Americas) Ms. Atiya Iqbal and Deputy Secretary (Americas) Mr. Taj Muhammad briefed the participants on existing bilateral mechanisms and assured full support for the initiative.

The session concluded with discussions on developing a comprehensive action plan to enhance inter-parliamentary exchanges, boost trade and investment through targeted initiatives, and explore new opportunities in education, technology, and healthcare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

parliamentarians Pakistan and Canada Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group

Comments

200 characters

Creation of ‘Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group’ proposed

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories