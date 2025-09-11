The Adiala Jail in focus

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the first elected Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan, was executed in the Central Jail Rawalpindi located in Chaklala on April 04, 1979. It was a very close 4 to 3 split decision by a full-court bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP). To erase the memory of this heinous injustice the prison was dismantled in the year 1988.

The area was converted into a park across from the Kutchery. A new jail was built to replace the old on Adiala Road, a few kilometres away, in 1986. A clean fresh-start was expected with the demolition of the old prison and building of the new. But unfortunately, in the land of the pure the more the things change more they remain the same.

Buildings alone cannot correct the wrongs; much more effort is required for meaningful course correction. In March 2024 SCP publicly admitted that ZAB was denied a fair trial. Again, no remedial measures were suggested by the court to avoid such blatant abuse of justice in the future.

Bhagat Singh, the freedom fighter, was executed in March 1931 at the Borstal Jail Lahore. Till today he is remembered as the martyr of freedom. There was a motion to name the Shadman roundabout after him as it was the place where he had to face the gallows for his cause.

The Borstal Jail was a massive structure, only the Camp Jail remains at the location while the District Jail was built at Kot Lakhpat in 1967. ZAB was imprisoned in this jail during his trial in the Lahore High Court (LHC). For every hearing he was driven to the court.

Fearing public reaction, the prosecution tried level best for jail trial, but it was denied. The principle of open public trial was upheld by the court. The area was turned into a housing society called Shadman while the road carries the name ‘Jail’. Today it is a very important thoroughfare where three educational institutions exclusively for girls are located together with the Mental and Services Hospital and the Punjab Institute of Technology. Racecourse Club was also moved but the Polo Club is till there inside the Jilani Park.

As a child growing up in Lahore not too far from the Borstal Jail, I had the chance of visiting the facility. My uncle’s (Chacha) course-mate Capt. Masood was imprisoned there serving a life sentence. The captain came from an aristocratic family of Punjab, very stiff and proper.

During his visit to Lahore, he went to the ‘Red-Light’ area, which was a major source of entertainment at that time. He drove a Wolseley Red sports car, which was parked nearby. On returning from the ‘kotha’ as he was walking towards his vehicle, he was stopped by the police who misbehaved with him. He warned the Inspector to behave as he was an army officer but police as usual carried out their abusive behaviour saying, “Here everyone claims to be an officer”.

Captain warned him again but unfortunately when the tirade continued, he felt insulted and shot the inspector dead. He was tried and convicted for murder. He was given life sentence. Due to good behaviour, he was respected in the prison, and his services were used to teach the inmates.

The prison was neat and well organized. Visitors were allowed during designated hours. Jail manuals were strictly followed and well kept; the colonial grandeur was still there. A shaded parking and rest area was available for visitors. The captain was finally released after completing his prison term and was seen on the Mall with his old Wolseley Red sports car. It was a sad end to an officer’s career.

With the colonial grandeur came abuse for the subjects, which has increased manifold today. Recently, it was reported that Adiala Jail has the highest number of HIV infected prisoners (148 in all).

Most jails are overcrowded and in bad shape. Crime and mismanagement are rampant. As a nation we have failed to control the coercion in our system. To celebrate the Independence Day, I decided to visit Adiala Jail on August 14, where another popular former PM has been imprisoned.

As I was not carrying any flag, I was able to reach the prison gate; others were stopped. Compared to the Borstal and Chaklala prisons it was quite a shabby structure and poorly kept. The storm drain outside was full of garbage. There was no organized parking or waiting area for visitors. Adiala Road was full of potholes and diversions.

When the exterior visible approach was so pathetic, I am seriously concerned about the interior, which is away from public view. There used to be a ‘Jails’ Reforms Committee’, which regularly visited jails to oversee the prevailing conditions inside. Then the judges are also mandated to visit the jails and check the welfare of the prisoners. Several horror stories have repeatedly surfaced but no regular inspection reports are made public.

The Borstal Jail at Lahore was the largest correctional facility built by the colonial masters. Prisoners were trained in various trades. There was a huge printing press inside as well. Jail produced products were sold to the public and the money used for the welfare of the prisoners.

No such facility exists today in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Those who dare to challenge the system are taken to task. While the imperial efficiency has vanished, the coercive laws and systems prevail. Captain Masood was an individual who could not tolerate the insults and decided on direct on the spot action for which he had to suffer.

Only rule of law and respect for the public can ensure a peaceful co-existence. Colonial laws must be done away with.

Every individual is important. Freedom must be preserved and respected at all costs. The approach must be correctional not punitive and inhuman. Demolition of Chaklala Central jail has served no purpose. Adiala, the replacement jail, needs attention to protect its inmates.

Even court cases are being held inside. As the facility is under the administrative control of the Punjab Government, the Chief Justice of LHC should send his judges to inspect the facilities inside Adiala before we start losing the infected inmates. With freedom comes responsibility; neglect is not an option.

Words of Khan Qayyum Khan, the most popular leader of his time, ring in my mind when he surrendered to Ayub Khan’s EBDO (Elected Bodies Disqualification Ordinance) in October 1958: “Wo Goray Ki Jail Thi”. Our jails need attention as human are imprisoned there.

