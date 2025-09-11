Pakistan assumes Chair of SCO-RATS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has assumed the Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS), the Foreign Office announced here on Wednesday.

This is a reflection of the confidence of SCO member states in Pakistan’s dedicated efforts and contributions towards regional peace and security, particularly in combating terrorism.

In its capacity as the Chair of SCO-RATS, Pakistan will work towards fostering regional cooperation against terrorism, in line with shared priorities, guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, equality, and shared responsibility. The Foreign Office statement said that it will also host events and activities across key domains — including cyber counter-terrorism, information operations, border security, countering terrorist financing, and capacity-building — to deepen collaboration.

The statement said that as a frontline state in combating terrorism, Pakistan continues to make unparalleled sacrifices to ensure safety and security not only of its own people but also of the region and beyond. As a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025–26 term, Pakistan has also been entrusted with key responsibilities in the counter terrorism domain, among others.

Pakistan will continue to work with international and regional partners to advance collective efforts against terrorism, in line with the principles of the SCO, international law, and the United Nations Charter, the statement remarked.

