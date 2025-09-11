BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-11

HK shares extend rally to fresh four-year high

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied for a fourth straight session, while China shares edged up, lifted by encouraging signs from inflation data and strength in tech stocks.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 26,200.26, its highest level since September 10, 2021.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong jumped 1.3 percent.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 percent.

China’s producer deflation eased in August, indicating Beijing’s efforts to curb price wars in key industrial sectors have started to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, consumer prices fell at the fastest pace in six months, but the core index rose to a 2-1/2-year high.

“The August inflation print saw pockets of improvement, driven by anti-involution and consumer goods trade-in. Prices outside policy support remain soft,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Wednesday. The so-called “anti-involution” is a government campaign to combat destructive price competition.

Tech stocks led gains on investor optimism about future AI revenue as shares of Oracle surged to a record in after-hours trading in the US on strong cloud orders.

In Hong Kong, index heavyweights Semiconductor Manufacturing International and JD.com both gained 3.6 percent, while Baidu was up 2.8 percent.

On mainland A-shares, optical transceiver stocks outperformed after Citi raised target prices on China transceiver leaders. Zhongji Innolight jumped 7.2 percent.

Broader CSI 300 Telecommunication Services rose 4 percent, and CSI Cloud Computing Indexes went up 3.4 percent.

China Asset Management expects both domestic and global easing environments, especially the expectations of a US rate cut next week, will continue to support the equity market.

HK shares index Hang Seng

Comments

200 characters

HK shares extend rally to fresh four-year high

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories