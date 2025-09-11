Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

TOKYO: The Nikkei closed at a record high on Wednesday, echoing an upbeat overnight performance on Wall Street, as traders gauged economic data for signals of potential central bank policy shifts in the United States and Japan.

Technology shares led the way as Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.9 percent to close at an unprecedented 43,837.67. The broader Topix added 0.6 percent.

The three main share indexes in the US hit record highs overnight after a downward payrolls revision solidified expectations that the US Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates to support the economy.

The path is less certain for the Bank of Japan as it eyes a possible rate increase this year to rein in inflation but also political uncertainty following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The Nikkei surged to a record intraday high of 44,185.73 on Tuesday before losing momentum and finishing in the red on the day.