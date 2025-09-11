BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Japan rubber futures slip on auto demand concerns

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

SINGAPORE: Rubber futures slipped across major exchanges on Wednesday, pressured by concerns over weak automobile sales and intense competition, though persistent weather-related disruptions in top producer Thailand helped limit the downside.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery ended daytime trade down 0.7 yen, or 0.22%, at 319.7 yen ($2.17) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery lost 110 yuan, or 0.68%, to 15,980 yuan ($2,243.75) per metric ton.

The most active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 100 yuan, or 0.85%, to 11,720 yuan per ton.

The CEO of Bosch, the world’s biggest auto parts supplier, expects competitive pressure in the sector to continue next year, continuing to limit it in terms of volume.

