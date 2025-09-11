Arabica coffee hovers near four-month high

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose on Wednesday, heading back towards the prior session’s four-month high with the market still concerned about tariffs, low stocks and reduced exports from top grower Brazil. Cocoa and sugar also rose.

COFFEE

Arabica coffee rose 1.3 percent to USD3.8660 per lb at 1134 GMT, having hit its highest since early May at USD3.9300 on Tuesday. * Brazilian coffee exports to the United States fell 46 percent in August while sales to Latin American neighbours surged, coffee exporters group Cecafe said, even as industry leaders said re-exporting Brazilian beans via third countries was not an alternative for getting past US import tariffs.