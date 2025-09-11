WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 10, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 09-Sep-25 08-Sep-25 05-Sep-25 04-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102168 0.102252 0.102333 0.10245 Euro 0.854953 0.855337 0.854348 0.851937 Japanese yen 0.00494123 0.00491119 0.00492814 0.00494267 U.K. pound 0.988357 0.986796 0.984468 0.983747 U.S. dollar 0.727991 0.729312 0.730399 0.731465 Algerian dinar 0.00562591 0.00563207 0.00563333 Australian dollar 0.481493 0.478866 0.477462 0.477281 Botswana pula 0.0548177 0.0546984 0.0545608 0.0546404 Brazilian real 0.134381 0.135354 0.134015 Brunei dollar 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599 Canadian dollar 0.527875 0.528165 0.528936 Chilean peso 0.00075278 0.000756093 0.000752043 0.000754508 Czech koruna 0.0351466 0.0351171 0.0349808 0.0348516 Danish krone 0.114509 0.114564 0.11445 0.114133 Indian rupee 0.0082594 0.00829663 Israeli New Shekel 0.218288 0.219408 0.218486 0.217439 Korean won 0.000523584 0.000524006 0.000524448 0.000524799 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38881 2.39119 Malaysian ringgit 0.172899 0.172741 0.172964 Mauritian rupee 0.0158082 0.0158197 0.015755 0.0158082 Mexican peso 0.0390947 0.0391023 0.0389955 New Zealand dollar 0.430294 0.428342 0.430211 Norwegian krone 0.0730072 0.0730276 0.0727076 0.0724869 Omani rial 1.89334 1.89678 1.90238 Peruvian sol 0.20784 0.207559 0.207155 Philippine peso 0.0128163 0.0128102 0.0127668 0.0127326 Polish zloty 0.201253 0.20139 0.200896 0.200396 Qatari riyal 0.199998 0.20036 0.200952 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194131 0.194483 0.195057 Singapore dollar 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599 Swedish krona 0.0777102 0.0777544 0.0776609 0.0773188 Swiss franc 0.917327 0.917028 0.909701 0.908765 Thai baht 0.0229926 0.0228138 0.0226677 0.0226341 Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 0.108278 U.A.E. dirham 0.198228 0.198587 Uruguayan peso 0.0182693 0.0182819 0.0182215 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

