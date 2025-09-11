WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 10, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 09-Sep-25 08-Sep-25 05-Sep-25 04-Sep-25
Chinese yuan 0.102168 0.102252 0.102333 0.10245
Euro 0.854953 0.855337 0.854348 0.851937
Japanese yen 0.00494123 0.00491119 0.00492814 0.00494267
U.K. pound 0.988357 0.986796 0.984468 0.983747
U.S. dollar 0.727991 0.729312 0.730399 0.731465
Algerian dinar 0.00562591 0.00563207 0.00563333
Australian dollar 0.481493 0.478866 0.477462 0.477281
Botswana pula 0.0548177 0.0546984 0.0545608 0.0546404
Brazilian real 0.134381 0.135354 0.134015
Brunei dollar 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599
Canadian dollar 0.527875 0.528165 0.528936
Chilean peso 0.00075278 0.000756093 0.000752043 0.000754508
Czech koruna 0.0351466 0.0351171 0.0349808 0.0348516
Danish krone 0.114509 0.114564 0.11445 0.114133
Indian rupee 0.0082594 0.00829663
Israeli New Shekel 0.218288 0.219408 0.218486 0.217439
Korean won 0.000523584 0.000524006 0.000524448 0.000524799
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38881 2.39119
Malaysian ringgit 0.172899 0.172741 0.172964
Mauritian rupee 0.0158082 0.0158197 0.015755 0.0158082
Mexican peso 0.0390947 0.0391023 0.0389955
New Zealand dollar 0.430294 0.428342 0.430211
Norwegian krone 0.0730072 0.0730276 0.0727076 0.0724869
Omani rial 1.89334 1.89678 1.90238
Peruvian sol 0.20784 0.207559 0.207155
Philippine peso 0.0128163 0.0128102 0.0127668 0.0127326
Polish zloty 0.201253 0.20139 0.200896 0.200396
Qatari riyal 0.199998 0.20036 0.200952
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194131 0.194483 0.195057
Singapore dollar 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599
Swedish krona 0.0777102 0.0777544 0.0776609 0.0773188
Swiss franc 0.917327 0.917028 0.909701 0.908765
Thai baht 0.0229926 0.0228138 0.0226677 0.0226341
Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 0.108278
U.A.E. dirham 0.198228 0.198587
Uruguayan peso 0.0182693 0.0182819 0.0182215
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
