BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (September 10, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (September 10, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      17300-17400
Gur                        21000-24000
Shakar                     22000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7900-8500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed)          35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed)          38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local)         27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor)         24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 21000-36000
Gram Black                 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin)           25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick)          28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-34000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-36000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-25000
Basmati broken             17000-26000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

grain Grain Market grain crop

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories