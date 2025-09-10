BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper breaches $10,000 after US producer price data

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 07:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices breached $10,000 a metric ton on Wednesday as the dollar slipped after U.S. producer prices fell in August, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $9,993 a metric ton at 1433 GMT after earlier touching $10,005. This is the third time this month copper prices have tested the psychological $10,000 level.

U.S. producer prices rose 2.6% on an annual basis in August compared with expectations of a 3.3% gain, suggesting relatively subdued pipeline inflationary pressures.

Industrial metals markets are awaiting China loans data due September 10-15. The main focus will be total social financing numbers used by analysts as a gauge of industrial metals demand, expected to have risen in August from July.

On U.S. interest rates, financial markets are pricing in a quarter-point cut from the Federal Reserve next week, with a small chance of a half-point cut. However, the prospect of a larger cut will depend on U.S. consumer inflation due on Thursday.

Lower Fed rates would typically weigh on the U.S. dollar, which when it falls makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies which could boost demand.

“(The dollar’s) weakness, at least early in September, will likely provide an element of support,” said Marex analyst Ed Meir. “But should the Fed catch markets off guard, a stronger dollar could usher in a price setback going into the second half of the month.”

Copper edges up on weaker dollar

Supporting copper was a supply disruption in Indonesia where mining at Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg operation, one of the world’s largest copper mines, has been temporarily halted.

Focus is also on zinc stocks in LME registered warehouses, which at 50,825 tons have dropped nearly 75% since the middle of April. Cancelled warrants or zinc earmarked for delivery indicate another 15,375 tons are due to leave the LME system.

Worries about the availability of zinc on the LME market have created a premium, or backwardation, with the cash contract over the three-month forward currently trading around $18 a ton.

Three-month zinc was up 0.6% at $2,874 a ton, aluminium eased to $2,621, lead retreated 0.1% to $1,974, tin rose 1.7% to $34,595 and nickel was a touch softer at $15,095.

Copper Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

200 characters

Copper breaches $10,000 after US producer price data

Pakistan, Türkiye sign protocol: Step taken to bolster defence cooperation

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan assumes chair of SCO-RATS for 2025-26

NLC, DP World ink $400m deal with Pakistan Railways for dedicated freight corridor

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

FBR briefs OICCI, PBC on transformation plan

Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Read more stories