BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after inflation data boosts rate-cut bets; Oracle jumps

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 07:22pm

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit intraday record highs on Wednesday after cooler-than-expected inflation data kept the U.S. central bank on track to cut borrowing costs this year, while a surge in cloud computing firm Oracle added to gains.

U.S. producer prices fell unexpectedly in August, dragged lower by a decline in the cost of services, with traders shoring up their bets on interest-rate cuts this year.

Bets on a 25-basis-point reduction at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 meeting stood at 90%, while those on a larger 50-bps cut were at about 10%, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

“Any and all signs that inflation is coming down… (are) welcomed with a big please and thank you from the market and from the Fed,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments.

“The fact that producer prices, which are more prone to the tariffs, came down, that’s bullish for stocks… It gives the Fed more room to cut rates.”

Oracle surged 35% to a record high, and was set for its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1992, after saying it expected booked revenue at its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business to exceed half a trillion dollars.

Some chipmakers rose on the news, with Nvidia rising 3.6%, Advanced Micro Devices up 3.1% and Broadcom adding 6.2%.

The gains boosted technology stocks 1.8%, while the broader semiconductor index gained 2.2% to touch a record high.

Data center power suppliers also benefited from Oracle’s upbeat forecast. Constellation Energy was up 5%, Vistra advanced 5.1% and GE Vernova rose 5%.

Oracle surges on AI cloud growth as customers race to secure computing capacity

Declines in consumer discretionary stocks weighed on the Dow.

At 09:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 85.24 points, or 0.19%, to 45,626.10, the S&P 500 rose 31.47 points, or 0.48%, to 6,543.78, and the Nasdaq Composite 74.71 points, or 0.33%, to 21,952.25.

Markets will now focus on the U.S. consumer prices reading that is due on Thursday for insights on where U.S. inflation is headed.

Recent labor market data confirmed the U.S. jobs marketis in a slowdown, prompting traders to price in an at least 25-bps cut in interest rates in September.

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Trump from removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook, in a legal setback for the White House.

The three main indexes had closed at record peaks on Tuesday following a downward payrolls revision that kept rate-cut bets intact, while a rise in UnitedHealth’s shares aided gains.

Wall Street has had a broadly positive start to September - a month deemed historically bad for U.S. equities - with the benchmark index losing 1.5% on average since 2000, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Barclays raised its 2025 year-end target for the S&P 500, for the second time in three months, to 6,450 from 6,050.

In other stocks, Synopsys SNPS.O slid 33% after the chip design software provider missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday. Peer Cadence Design Systems CDNS.O fell 8.6%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 65 new highs and 20 new lows.

NASDAQ Nasdaq index S&P 500 index

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs after inflation data boosts rate-cut bets; Oracle jumps

Pakistan, Türkiye sign protocol: Step taken to bolster defence cooperation

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan assumes chair of SCO-RATS for 2025-26

NLC, DP World ink $400m deal with Pakistan Railways for dedicated freight corridor

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

FBR briefs OICCI, PBC on transformation plan

Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Read more stories