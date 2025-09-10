BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2025 07:15pm
This September 10, 2025 hand out image released by the Polish Prime Ministers office shows Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk leading an emergency meeting in Warsaw after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Photo: AFP
This September 10, 2025 hand out image released by the Polish Prime Ministers office shows Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk leading an emergency meeting in Warsaw after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. Photo: AFP

WARSAW: Poland gathered its NATO allies for urgent talks on Wednesday after Russian drones flew into Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, warning that the situation was inching closer to “open conflict”.

Poland’s airspace was violated 19 times, Tusk said, and at least three drones were shot down after Warsaw and its allies scrambled jets – but authorities said nobody was harmed.

Footage posted by local media showed firefighters and police in the village of Wyryki, eastern Poland, inspecting a house with its roof ripped open and debris littered nearby following an impact from a drone.

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of NATO members including Poland several times during Russia’s three-and-a-half-year war, but a NATO country has never attempted to shoot them down.

Putin looking to ‘test our unity’ with Poland drone intrusion: EU’s Kallas

Tusk said he had invoked NATO’s Article 4 under which any member can call urgent talks when it feels its “territorial integrity, political independence or security” are at risk – only the eighth time the measure has ever been used.

“This situation… brings us closer than ever to open conflict since World War II,” Tusk told parliament, but added there was “no reason today to claim that we are in a state of war”.

The incident came as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine including in the western city of Lviv, less than two hours’ drive from the Polish border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the airspace violation was a “dangerous precedent” for Europe and “no accident”, and urged a strong response from Kyiv’s Western allies.

Poland’s interior ministry said a house and a car had been damaged overnight, adding that seven drones and debris from an unknown projectile had so far been located.

The North Atlantic Council, NATO’s main political decision-making body, changed the format of its weekly meeting on Wednesday to hold it under Article 4 of the treaty.

A cornerstone of the Western military alliance is the principle that an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all.

NATO chief Mark Rutte hailed his organisation’s “very successful reaction”, telling journalists the alliance’s air defences had done their job.

He slammed Moscow’s “reckless behaviour” and called on Putin to halt a war that he said was now being waged on civilians.

Russia’s defence ministry denied targeting Poland, saying they were ready to talk with Warsaw.

“There were no intentions to engage any targets on the territory of Poland,” the ministry said in a statement in English, without confirming or denying that its drones had entered Polish airspace.

‘Act of aggression’

Russia’s top diplomat in Poland, Andrei Ordash, told RIA Novosti earlier on Wednesday he had been summoned to the foreign ministry for a meeting.

The operational command of Poland’s military said the airspace violations were “unprecedented” and called it “an act of aggression”.

As European capitals rushed out condemnations, several portrayed the incident as Russia testing Ukraine’s allies.

“What he wants to do is to test us,” said EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas. “And every time he’s bolder, because he’s able to be bolder because our response hasn’t been strong enough.”

A senior NATO diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the response from NATO would probably be “shifting a few extra assets” to Poland or elsewhere in the east, and pushing a “tough line” from the NATO secretary general.

Polish authorities had temporarily closed the airspace over part of the country following the incident.

The intrusion came just days before the Zapad-2025 military drills, due on September 12-16 in Belarus and Russia, both Polish neighbours.

Tusk said on Wednesday “critical days related to the Belarusian-Russian maneuvers are ahead of us”. On Tuesday, Warsaw announced closing its few remaining border crossings with Belarus over the drills.

Poland, a major supporter of Ukraine, hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to the war-torn country.

NATO Poland Donald Tusk Ukrainian drone attack Russian drone drone incident

Comments

200 characters

Poland warns of escalation, holds NATO talks after Russian drone intrusion

Pakistan, Türkiye sign protocol: Step taken to bolster defence cooperation

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

Pakistani rupee records 24th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan assumes chair of SCO-RATS for 2025-26

NLC, DP World ink $400m deal with Pakistan Railways for dedicated freight corridor

Shanghai Electric terminates $1.77bn deal with K-Electric

FBR briefs OICCI, PBC on transformation plan

Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

Aurangzeb confident inflation will stay in check amid ongoing flood crisis

Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoC to strengthen legal cooperation

Read more stories