Sep 10, 2025
World

US not seeking conflict with China, Pentagon chief Hegseth tells Chinese counterpart

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 06:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made clear to his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, that the United States does not seek conflict with China but will protect its vital interests in the Asia-Pacific, a Pentagon spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Secretary Hegseth made clear that the United States does not seek conflict with China nor is it pursuing regime change or strangulation of the PRC (People’s Republic of China),” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement about the Tuesday phone call.

Russian gas sales to China would not harm US, energy secretary says

“At the same time, however, he forthrightly relayed that the U.S. has vital interests in the Asia-Pacific, the priority theater, and will resolutely protect those interests.”

The talk was “candid and constructive” and Hegseth and the Chinese minister agreed to additional discussions, Parnell said.

China US Pentagon US china relation Pete Hegseth

