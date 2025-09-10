Pakistan, Bahrain vow to deepen bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan is keen to expand cooperation with Bahrain in trade and investment, while reaffirming the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries.

He was talking to Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister extended best wishes for King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and welcomed the visiting minister.

He said that nearly 120,000 Pakistanis are living in Bahrain and contributing to the progress of both countries.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan is providing fast-track visa processing facilities for Bahraini investors and businesspersons, adding that the government is striving to extend maximum support to foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He also offered training opportunities for Bahraini police personnel at the National Police Academy, Islamabad.

The Bahraini minister thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials attended the meeting.