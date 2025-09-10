Pakistan assumes chair of SCO-RATS for 2025-26

Pakistan on Wednesday assumed the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) for the 2025–26 term, reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and security, particularly in combating terrorism.

According to the Foreign Office, the chairmanship reflects the confidence of SCO member states in Pakistan’s contributions to regional security.

In its new role, Pakistan will work to foster regional cooperation against terrorism, guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, equality, and shared responsibility.

Islamabad will also host a series of events and activities focusing on cyber counter-terrorism, information operations, border security, terrorist financing, and capacity-building to deepen collaboration among SCO members.

The Foreign Office underlined that Pakistan, as a frontline state in the fight against terrorism, has made unparalleled sacrifices for the safety and security of its people as well as the wider region.

It further noted that Pakistan’s responsibilities extend beyond the SCO, as the country has also assumed its seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025–26, with counter-terrorism among its key focus areas.

Pakistan pledged to continue working with international and regional partners to advance collective efforts against terrorism, in line with the principles of the SCO, international law, and the UN Charter.