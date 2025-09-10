BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
India bonds edge higher before local, US inflation data

Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds edged higher on Wednesday as investors awaited local and U.S. inflation data later this week for cues on the rate trajectories.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark settled at 6.4790% versus the previous close of 6.4942%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Bonds were largely rangebound during the day and last-minute “technical buying” pushed up prices slightly, traders said.

India’s August inflation print, due on Friday, is pegged at 2.1%, compared with 1.55% in July amid a fading “base effect” and rising food prices, according to a Reuters poll.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a marked shift of tone on Tuesday, expressed optimism that India and the U.S. could finalize a trade deal.

At the same time, Reuters reported that Trump has urged the European Union to impose 100% tariffs on China and India as part of a strategy to pressure Russia.

India bonds rise after government reaffirms fiscal, borrowing goal

Indian bond yields eased last week due to easing fiscal worries, but the market awaits support from the Reserve Bank of India.

“The market is eyeing some signal from the RBI on its rate easing trajectory, especially at a time when inflation is benign and Trump’s tariffs are creating uncertainty regarding growth,” said Alok Sharma, head of treasury at ICBC.

“Despite the rally from 6.60% to nearly 6.40%, the short positions in the market remain intact. There is not enough enthusiasm in the absence of cues from the RBI.”

Rates

India’s 1-to-5 year overnight index swaps ended slightly lower, with activity muted as traders awaited U.S. and India inflation data.

The one-year OIS rate was at 5.47%, while the two-year OIS rate ended at 5.44%.

The liquid five-year OIS rate closed at 5.6950%.

