World

Israel says EU sending ‘wrong message’ over Gaza sanctions threat

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2025 03:02pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister criticised comments made Wednesday by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in which she said she would push to sanction “extremist” Israeli ministers and curb trade ties over the dire situation in Gaza.

“The remarks made this morning by the President of the European Commission are regrettable. Some of them also echo the false propaganda of Hamas and its partners,” Gideon Saar wrote on X.

Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar, Trump says he’s ‘very unhappy’ about strike

“Once again, Europe is sending the wrong message, which strengthens Hamas and the radical axis in the Middle East,” he added.

