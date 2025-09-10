BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
World

Ukraine foreign minister says Russian drones flying into Poland show Putin’s impunity

  • Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West, Andrii Sybiha said on X
Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2025 10:39am

KYIV: Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Russian drones flying into Poland during an attack on Ukraine show Russian President Vladimir Putin’s impunity and his expansion of the war.

“Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West,” Andrii Sybiha said on X.

“This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defence capabilities in neighbouring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian air space, including those approaching NATO borders.”

