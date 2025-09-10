Cervical cancer prevention: Call for mobilising multi-sectoral support

LAHORE: Speakers at a provincial advocacy seminar on the elimination of cervical cancer through the introduction of the HPV vaccine in Punjab have called for mobilizing multi-sectoral support for cervical cancer prevention.

The seminar was organized by EPI Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF at a local hotel. The seminar was chaired by Dr. Samra Khurram, Director EPI Punjab, and attended by a distinguished panel including Prof. Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, senior public health expert and former Chair of NITAG; Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Ahmed, UNICEF Health Team Lead; Dr. Noreen Zafar, Country Ambassador of the International Papilloma Virus Society; and Dr Irtaza Ahmed, Technical Focal Person Gates Foundation Punjab.

The event drew participation from senior health managers, medical experts, representatives of the School Education and Auqaf Departments, professional medical associations, religious leaders, private school federations, and development partners.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samra Khurram highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the success of the upcoming HPV Vaccination Campaign, aimed at protecting girls aged 9–14 years against cervical cancer.

Other speakers, including Prof. Dr. Shakeela Zaman, Dr Saira Afzal, Dr Muhammad Tariq Mian, Dr Kaleem Malhi, Allama Mukhtar Ahmed Nadeem, and Kashif Mirza, endorsed the campaign and pledged full institutional support.

