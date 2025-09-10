BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Cervical cancer prevention: Call for mobilising multi-sectoral support

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: Speakers at a provincial advocacy seminar on the elimination of cervical cancer through the introduction of the HPV vaccine in Punjab have called for mobilizing multi-sectoral support for cervical cancer prevention.

The seminar was organized by EPI Punjab in collaboration with UNICEF at a local hotel. The seminar was chaired by Dr. Samra Khurram, Director EPI Punjab, and attended by a distinguished panel including Prof. Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, senior public health expert and former Chair of NITAG; Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Ahmed, UNICEF Health Team Lead; Dr. Noreen Zafar, Country Ambassador of the International Papilloma Virus Society; and Dr Irtaza Ahmed, Technical Focal Person Gates Foundation Punjab.

The event drew participation from senior health managers, medical experts, representatives of the School Education and Auqaf Departments, professional medical associations, religious leaders, private school federations, and development partners.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samra Khurram highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the success of the upcoming HPV Vaccination Campaign, aimed at protecting girls aged 9–14 years against cervical cancer.

Other speakers, including Prof. Dr. Shakeela Zaman, Dr Saira Afzal, Dr Muhammad Tariq Mian, Dr Kaleem Malhi, Allama Mukhtar Ahmed Nadeem, and Kashif Mirza, endorsed the campaign and pledged full institutional support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Health UNICEF cancer HPV vaccines

Comments

200 characters

Cervical cancer prevention: Call for mobilising multi-sectoral support

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories