BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Aurangzeb, Acumen Pakistan leadership discuss climate-focused investment

NNI Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Head of Acumen Pakistan Dr. Ayesha Khan, along with her team called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Acumen team briefed the Minister on progress on its ninety million dollars Agriculture Resilience Fund for Pakistan, designed as a blended finance facility to climate adaptation in the agriculture sector.

The Finance Minister appreciated this initiative, noting that Pakistan—ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries—faces serious challenges to its agriculture-dependent economy. He underlined the importance of innovative financing models that can build adaptive capacity, improve food security, and support rural livelihoods.

The Finance Minister welcomed Acumen’s continued commitment to Pakistan and acknowledged the organization’s efforts to strengthen food systems, promote smart farming, and enhance farmer resilience through targeted investments in agribusinesses.

The Minister assured Acumen of the Government’s support for investment initiatives that align with Pakistan’s sustainable development and climate resilience agenda.

It was also shared that a high-level Acumen delegation of Acumen Board members and global investors will be visiting Pakistan next month to engage with key stakeholders in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, in light of the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators and forward-looking trajectory.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration for the development of a resilient and sustainable agriculture sector in Pakistan.

climate change Farmers finance minister agriculture sector food security Muhammad Aurangzeb climate investment agribusinesses Acumen Pakistan Dr Ayesha Khan

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb, Acumen Pakistan leadership discuss climate-focused investment

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories