Aurangzeb, Acumen Pakistan leadership discuss climate-focused investment

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Head of Acumen Pakistan Dr. Ayesha Khan, along with her team called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Acumen team briefed the Minister on progress on its ninety million dollars Agriculture Resilience Fund for Pakistan, designed as a blended finance facility to climate adaptation in the agriculture sector.

The Finance Minister appreciated this initiative, noting that Pakistan—ranked among the most climate-vulnerable countries—faces serious challenges to its agriculture-dependent economy. He underlined the importance of innovative financing models that can build adaptive capacity, improve food security, and support rural livelihoods.

The Finance Minister welcomed Acumen’s continued commitment to Pakistan and acknowledged the organization’s efforts to strengthen food systems, promote smart farming, and enhance farmer resilience through targeted investments in agribusinesses.

The Minister assured Acumen of the Government’s support for investment initiatives that align with Pakistan’s sustainable development and climate resilience agenda.

It was also shared that a high-level Acumen delegation of Acumen Board members and global investors will be visiting Pakistan next month to engage with key stakeholders in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, in light of the country’s improving macroeconomic indicators and forward-looking trajectory.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration for the development of a resilient and sustainable agriculture sector in Pakistan.