Acquittal plea of Elahi: Arguments sought from prosecution on 27th

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: A special court on Tuesday sought arguments from the prosecution on the acquittal application of PTI President Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case on September 27.

The court also directed the FIA to submit a complete and consolidated challan on the next hearing.

Earlier, Pervez Elahi appeared before the court in person along with his counsel. His lawyer argued that the companies cited in the money laundering allegations had no connection with his client, as he was neither a shareholder nor a director. He contended that allegations were levelled without any supporting evidence.

He also pointed out that a case carrying same allegations had already been closed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court at this directed the prosecution to explain whether the NAB reference and the FIA case contained overlapping allegations.

Pervez Elahi also requested the court to allow him a permanent exemption from personal appearances.

The court, however, said a formal application must be filed for the exemption and added it would then decide it in accordance with the law.

In this case, the FIA alleged that the sons and the daughters-in-law of Pervez Elahi committed money laundering through a low cadre employee of the Punjab Assembly Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti.

The FIA said the inquiry in question had no relation with any previous probe. Moonis has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

